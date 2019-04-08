WESTMINISTER, Massachusetts — Aubuchon Hardware has launched a fundraising campaign, Hammer Away Cancer, benefiting the Jimmy Fund, supporting the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Through April 14, Aubuchon Hardware customers can raise funds for patient care and research at Dana-Farber by donating any amount at the register. When customers donate $5 or more, they will receive $5 off their next purchase at Aubuchon. The campaign’s goal is to raise more than $50,000 for Dana-Farber.
This year’s patient partner is M. Marcus Moran Jr., former chief executive officer and treasurer of Aubuchon Hardware. He is a long-time supporter of Dana-Farber, where he was treated for colon cancer more than 20 years ago. As a patient partner, Moran will encourage employees and customers to participate in Hammer Away Cancer, and appear in marketing materials, including social media, to help promote the fundraising campaign.
"We are extremely pleased to once again partner with the Jimmy Fund, supporting the fight against cancer at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” said Mike Mattson, vice president, marketing, Aubuchon Hardware. With so many lives touched by this terrible disease, it's rewarding to join forces with our customers and employees in an effort to raise meaningful dollars to help fund continued life-saving research."
For more information about Aubuchon Hardware, visit www.hardwarestore.com.
For more information about the Jimmy Fund, visit www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund, and on Twitter by following @TheJimmyFund.
