PLYMOUTH — Northeast Credit Union announced that Amy Harpell-LeMien has been hired as its Plymouth branch manager.
Previously a store supervisor for TD Bank, Harpell-LeMien brings a fresh perspective to Northeast Credit Union. Her responsibilities include overseeing daily branch operations, maintaining a highly motivated staff, and building strong relationships with members in and near the Plymouth community.
“Amy’s professional values are right in line with NECU’s values and vision, and we are excited to have her on the team,” said Christin Bernier, assistant vice-president, Retail Management. “Amy brings us many years of experience. Her focus has always been community service and building relationships between staff and members in a fun and creative way.”
Amy Harpell-LeMien has more than 19 years of experience in retail banking. She held several positions at TD Bank, including teller, assistant store manager, and store supervisor. She also served as a manager of finance at Granite State Resources and Management.
“As a leader, I want to inspire others,” said Harpell-LeMien. “I know in this role I’ll have the ability to not only educate myself, but my team, too.”
Harpell-LeMien said she prefers to buy locally, supporting local farmers as well as small businesses in order to keep profits in the communities in which she lives, works, and plays.
