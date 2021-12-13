BOW — Amanda Grappone Osmer, Grappone Automotive’s fourth generation owner, was honored by NH Business Review as an influential retail leader in the second New Hampshire 200 list. The New Hampshire 200 is an initiative of NH Business Review. NH Business Review celebrated the list during a reception Dec. 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, and is publishing a New Hampshire 200 book detailing the accomplishments of the recipients.
Osmer has spent 25 years in the auto industry, working in all areas of her family’s business as well as selling for Lexus in California in the early 2000s. In addition to her work at Grappone, Osmer has served nonprofit and civic organizations. Two recent initiatives she was instrumental in creating are the Dewey School, a nature-based preschool at Canterbury Shaker Village, and Take the Wheel NH, a car buying program for central New Hampshire citizens with challenged credit who are in need of safe, reliable vehicles.
The New Hampshire 200 recognizes business owners and leaders across industries, and the book includes personal, career and industry insights for readers.
“We look forward to providing the people of New Hampshire this inspiring look at the individuals who are making an immeasurable positive impact on the state, and to honor Amanda Grappone Osmer in our 2021 New Hampshire 200,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.