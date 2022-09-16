Septic systems: so needed but sometimes so overlooked and neglected. Many of us around Lake Winnipesaukee rely on septic systems to manage and treat our household waste. A septic system failure is a major headache for the property owners, their wallet and the lake. Effluent from old and failing septic systems is a major water quality concern in the Lake Winnipesaukee watershed, as most of the watershed is not sewered.
In recognition of how important it is to maintain your septic system to protect the environment (and your bank account), the Environmental Protection Agency has designated the third week in September as “SepticSmart Week”. SepticSmart Week is an annual event designed to bring awareness to the importance of caring for septic systems by educating everyone on the dos and don’ts of septic maintenance. This year, SepticSmart Week Sept. 19-23, celebrates its 10-year anniversary and we can all join in on the celebration by learning more about how to properly maintain our septic systems.
So, how does a septic system work? In a properly functioning system, wastewater from your home empties into the septic tank, the solids sink to the bottom and the liquids rise to the top. From there, the liquids exit and filter through the drain field, or “leach field”, where they are purified and reabsorbed into the water table. Naturally occurring bacteria from the waste decomposes the solids in your septic tank, allowing them to settle into a layer of sludge. Now imagine that reaching the lake — yuck. The septic tank should be pumped out every two-four years, which is the first step in maintaining a properly functioning system. The timing of routinely pumping out your system can vary from the suggested two-four years, depending on the amount of usage. For example, seasonal residences versus full-time residences, and the number of people living in the home. This also applies to the recommendation of getting your septic system inspected every five-seven years. There’s a common misconception with inspections, they are not the same as a pump out and they are not always automatically performed by septic companies at the same time as a pump out. Inspections are a full evaluation of your tank and leach field, which are critical in preventing system failure. The next time you are scheduling a pump out, ask your local septic company about an inspection.
There are many suggested do-it-yourself ways that people try to manage their septic system, from using products such as RidX or a mixture of household chemicals. However, these additives cause much more harm to your septic system. For example, with RidX, solids are broken down further than they normally would be. Though that may sound like a good thing, if the solids are broken down into much smaller particles, they won’t settle at the bottom of your septic tank. Instead, they will make their way through the outlet baffle and into your leach field, subsequently clogging the field and causing it to need replacement. The average cost to replace a septic system is a hefty $13,000 but can range upwards of $25,000.
The leach field is also a critical component of the septic system that is often neglected. Avoid building on, parking or driving over the leach field. The compaction caused by the weight of buildings or vehicles can crush the pipes. It is also important to monitor the types of vegetation growing on or around it. Woody vegetation, like tree saplings, may damage your system if their roots are able to establish within the leach field area. Although we always suggest keeping the trees on your property, it’s best to remove saplings and any other woody vegetation growing within 10 feet of your leach field.
Jacquelyn Bellefontaine is the conservation outreach manager for the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. She manages communications and outreach initiatives. Jackie can be reached at jbellefontaine@winnipesaukee.org.
The Lake Winnipesaukee Association is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the water quality and natural resources of the lake and its watershed. To learn more, visit winnipesaukee.org.
