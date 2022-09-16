Top 10 Ways to Be a Good Septic Owner

This document, created for SepticSmart Week, provides a list of actions for septic owners to take to keep their systems running. (Courtesy image/U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)

Septic systems: so needed but sometimes so overlooked and neglected. Many of us around Lake Winnipesaukee rely on septic systems to manage and treat our household waste. A septic system failure is a major headache for the property owners, their wallet and the lake. Effluent from old and failing septic systems is a major water quality concern in the Lake Winnipesaukee watershed, as most of the watershed is not sewered.

In recognition of how important it is to maintain your septic system to protect the environment (and your bank account), the Environmental Protection Agency has designated the third week in September as “SepticSmart Week”. SepticSmart Week is an annual event designed to bring awareness to the importance of caring for septic systems by educating everyone on the dos and don’ts of septic maintenance. This year, SepticSmart Week Sept. 19-23, celebrates its 10-year anniversary and we can all join in on the celebration by learning more about how to properly maintain our septic systems.

