MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host their seventh program of the 2019 Speaker Series, The Mount Washington’s History on Lake Winnipesaukee. The presentation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m., and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Guest presenter is local resident, captain and owner, Jim Morash. Known as Captain Jim by residents and visitors, Morash has been in the Lakes Region for over 30 years. Growing up he spent summers on Bear Island, and watched his brother and sister work on the "Mount." His career with the Flagship Company began in 1979 as a seasonal employee. He joined full time in 1982 and has been deck officer, purser, skipper, pilot, and marketing director. In 2000, Morash was promoted to captain and general manager, and in 2006 he became part owner and chief of operations. Highlights of his career include in 1982 when he worked as a laborer to lengthen the ship by 24 feet, and in 2010 when he managed the replacement and upgrade of the ship's engines. His wife Carol works as the company's accountant and human resources director, and 10 of his nephews and a niece have worked on the boats.
Morash said he has been “very fortunate to have worked along side many of the men who brought this ship to the lake back in 1940. All, sadly, have passed on. Hearing all the stories they had to tell taught me much of the Mount history, and allows me to pass it on to the next generation."
The program is free and all are welcome. For more information about the Meredith Historical Society, visit www.mhsweb.org, or contact meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.