MEREDITH — A free program on Cyanobacteria will be held at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive on Wednesday, July 20, beginning at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Lake Winnipesaukee Association, the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee and the Windy Waters Conservancy. The program is open to the public and all are encouraged to come learn more about this critically important topic. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. There is plenty of parking and the Community Center is handicap accessible.
Donna VanNess Murphy, Chair of the Waukewan Watershed Advisory Committee noted, “We are starting to see Cyanobacteria bacteria health advisories being posted all around the state including right here in the Lakes Region.” This is a perfect opportunity to learn what this is all about and what simple actions can be taken to lessen the risks associated with these toxic bacteria. “It begins with monitoring and early detection,” added VanNess Murphy. Janan Hays, a local volunteer point person for NH DES on Lakes Winona and Waukewan will talk about the monitoring initiatives on these lakes including how and what to communicate when blooms are observed. Pat Tarpey and Bree Rossiter from the Lake Winnipesaukee Association will also introduce attendees to the WinniBlue/LakeSmart Program. This free, voluntary program informs property owners of various property-specific steps that can be taken to protect the health of your Lake.
For more information contact: John Edgar, Meredith Community Development Director at 603-677-4217 or jedgar@meredithnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.