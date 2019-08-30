WOLFEBORO — On Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-8 p.m., New Hampshire Boat Museum will host Billy Allen, member of the U.S. A-Team International Hydroplane Racing Group.
At the lecture, Allen will discuss his experience racing small hydroplanes both in the U.S. and abroad. Having set four world records and currently holding two, Allen will be joined by Rachel Warnick, who will discuss her experiences.
“This is a fantastic chance to meet people with world-class experience racing hydros,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings. “You don’t want to miss it.”
In addition to membership on the national team, Allen is a member of the South Shore Outboard Association in Kingston.
The lecture is free and will take place at NHBM on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-8 p.m.
To learn more, visit NHBM.org.
