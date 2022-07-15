CONCORD — If you’re a property owner that wants to help keep New Hampshire’s lakes clean and healthy, then you’ll want to hire a lake-friendly contractor for your next project. Whether you’re looking for a landscaper or a septic system designer or pumper, check out the NH LAKES team of lake-friendly living service providers.
“What happens on your property affects the lake — whether you live along the lake or miles from it,” comments Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES president. “Over the years, most people I’ve met don’t really know how their actions affect the health of our lakes. I’ve also learned that most people want to know what they can do to help keep the lake they love and enjoy, clean and healthy.”
Through the NH LAKES LakeSmart Program, property owners receive tailored recommendations about adopting lake-friendly living practices in their home, on their property, and along the lake. “Often, we provide relatively simple, do-it-yourself recommendations,” LaMoreaux explains. “But, sometimes the projects can be big and complicated, or property owners just don’t have the time or interest in doing it themselves. That’s why we recommend our LakeSmart Service Provider Partners.”
LakeSmart Service Provider Partners pledge do their work in a way that supports clean and healthy lakes and to help their clients live in a lake-friendly way. Depending on what services they provide, there are various trainings they must take to participate in LakeSmart.
NH LAKES is pleased to welcome aboard their 2022 team of LakeSmart Service Provider Partners and encourages you to reach out to them with your lake-friendly living needs! Please see below and find out more at nhlakes.org/lakesmart.
NH LAKES 2022 LakeSmart Service Provider Partners
Architects & General Contractors & Homebuilders
• Clason Remodeling Company (Lakes Region): kaclason.com
Exclusive Bald Eagle Partner
603-630-7285
• Christopher P. Williams Architects (Lakes Region): cpwarchitects.com
603-279-6513
Drinking Water & Wastewater Service Providers
• Advanced OnSite Solutions (Lakes, Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee, & Monadnock Regions): aosne.com
Exclusive Bald Eagle Partner
603-783-8042
• CSA Environmental Consultants (Lakes Region, Merrimack Valley Region/Seacoast Region)
603-706-2521
• Lamprey Septic and Drain (Lakes Region): lampreysepticservices.com
603-476-5557
• Norway Hill Home Inspections (Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee Region, Monadnock Region): norwayhillhomeinspections.com, 603-525-7025
• Septic Check Inspections (Lakes Region, Merrimack Valley Region/Seacoast Region): septicchecknh.com, 603-893-2011
Landscape Service Providers
• Belknap Landscape Company (Lakes Region): belknaplandscape.com
Exclusive Bald Eagle Partner
603-528-2798
• Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service (Lakes Region): piscataqualandscaping.com
207-439-2241
• Stephens Landscaping Professionals (Lakes Region): stephenslandscaping.com
603-707-0630
Realtors & Property Rental Agencies
• Bean Group (Lakes Region): waterfrontagent.net, 603-303-2599
• Lakefront Living Realty, LLC (Lakes Region): lakefrontliving.com, 508-377-7167
• Maxfield Real Estate (Lakes Region): maxfieldrealestate.com, 603-387-6000
• RE/MAX Home Sweet Home (Lakes & Merrimack Valley/Seacoast Regions): NHHomeSweetHome.com, 603-765-5325
You can find out what lake-friendly living opportunities you can take on your own property by taking the FREE online LakeSmart Start survey! Then partner with a LakeSmart Service Provider to help you accomplish improvements needed to earn the LakeSmart Award. For more information, visit nhlakes.org/lakesmart.
