WOLFEBORO — On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, New Hampshire Boat Museum will host the 11th biennial Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta.
Nearly 50 vintage boats will participate in the Regatta, including small outboards, Grand Prix hydroplanes, Jersey Skiffs and Gold Cup racing boats, in group heats on a one-mile oval-shaped course.
“This is an incredible event that only takes place once every two years, so we expect big crowds to come up to see the best vintage race boat exhibition anywhere,” said NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings.
Regatta participants, she added, come from as far away as South Florida, the upper Midwest and Canada. “Visitors also have a chance to ride on some of the boats in between heats,” said Cummings. “We will offer pit passes, too, and spectators can also attend several evening events and meet the drivers. It’s a fun event that involves all of Wolfeboro.”
While there are donations benefiting the museum for rides with the drivers and pit passes, there is no charge to view the vintage race boats run at speed on the course.
“This is a great chance to see some beautiful boats and learn more about the museum,” too,” said Cummings. “This is an accessible event that can be enjoyed by all ages.”
To learn more about NHBM or the Wolfeboro Vintage Race Boat Regatta, visit nhbm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.