LACONIA — Irwin Marine, with locations in Laconia, Alton, and Hudson, has added Smokercraft aluminum boats and Sunchaser pontoons to its lineup.
“We chose Smokercraft because they offer the full line of quality products, from great fishing boats to many choices of utility boats,” said Bill Irwin. "We want to offer our customers the best quality and selection in each of our product lines. Adding Smokercraft and Sunchaser will be a great opportunity for our customers to see more brands and options to help them make the right decision."
Both Irwin Marine and Smokercraft are family-owned and -operated businesses by the third and fifth generations, respectively. Smokercraft is one of the oldest and most experienced boat manufacturers, offering the best warranties in the industry, with high-quality products and excellent customer service.
“We are excited to be partnered with Irwin Marine and feel it is a perfect fit,” said Phil Smoker, vice-president of sales at Smokercraft.
Irwin Marine is celebrating 100 years of providing boating memories to families in New Hampshire and beyond.
"We’re honored to be able to serve our customers with high-quality products and will continue to keep our high standards," Irwin said.
Both companies are customer-focused and have employees with a lot of experience in the industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.