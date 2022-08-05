GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?
First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but might want to have an idea how to run the boat (in case of a medical emergency or “just because”). “Ladies at the Helm” is being offered Saturday, Aug. 6 at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. It is a 2-hour course with a little time spent reviewing safety issues and then, courtesy of Fay’s Boat Yard, going out on a pontoon boat, having everyone on board taking the wheel for an experience. This course is free to the ladies.
Second, for everyone — On Sunday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 8, two more free courses: Knots 101 and Charting Reading 101. In the Knots class you will have the opportunity to learn six different knots, and then keep the line so you can practice on your own. The Knots classes will be held on Sunday from 10 to noon, and on Monday from 2-4 p.m.
The Chart Reading course will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. A BIZER chart will be used, and courtesy of Fay’s Boat Yard, all participants will receive a BIZER chart.
All of these classes will take place at Fay’s Boat Yard in the classroom at the end of the big red building. Jim Hill, a certified instructor with the United States Power Squadrons, will teach each of these courses. Registration is requested by emailing Jim at jim_hill_nH@yahoo.com and indicating which class you are interested in taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.