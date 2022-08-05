GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?

First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but might want to have an idea how to run the boat (in case of a medical emergency or “just because”). “Ladies at the Helm” is being offered Saturday, Aug. 6 at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. It is a 2-hour course with a little time spent reviewing safety issues and then, courtesy of Fay’s Boat Yard, going out on a pontoon boat, having everyone on board taking the wheel for an experience. This course is free to the ladies.

