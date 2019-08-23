WOLFEBORO — There are many ways to experience Wolfeboro, but perhaps none like The Museum Loop, highlighted by a boat or trolley ride.
On the tour, featuring three museums on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, visitors ride to or from the Libby Museum in New Hampshire Boat Museum’s antique Millie B. Visitors then ride back in a trolley in the opposite direction.
A day loop pass is valid for one day in August and includes a boat ride, return trolley ride and entry to New Hampshire Boat Museum and the Libby Museum. A summer loop pass includes the same, plus admission to Wright Museum of World War II and the Clarke House Museum.
“As summer comes to an end, individuals are anxious to pack in as many activities as possible,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “This is a fun way to do that.”
NHBM Executive Director Martha Cummings agrees, and added, “This is a unique way to experience Wolfeboro and multiple types of history in one day.”
The tour takes place every Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, at 9:30 a.m. through the end of August. For more information, visit nhbm.org, or call 603-998-3286.
For more information about the Trail, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
