WOLFEBORO — Every summer, New Hampshire Boat Museum hosts the annual Alton Bay Boat Show.
“It’s a fun event that attracts new visitors every year, which gives us the chance to introduce them to our mission as a museum, too,” said Executive Director Martha Cummings.
This year, 26 boats were displayed at the 44th annual event, featuring classic wooden and early fiberglass boats up to 1975.
“This event is a tradition that kicks off Alton’s Old Home Days,” Cummings added.
Show spectators also have the chance to award best in show, which this year went to Daisy, a 1913 Goodhue and Hawkins Laker owned by Colleen and Glenn Raiche. Second place went to All Aboard, a 1927-style Hacker Craft owned by Charley Train, while third place was awarded to Robert Glendening’s 1959 Chris Craft Sportsman.
“It was a fantastic turnout,” said Cummings. “We appreciate everyone’s support, especially from our volunteers, the Town of Alton, and sponsors.”
The 44th Annual Alton Bay Boat Show was sponsored by Goodhue Boat Co., Alton Country Store, NASWA Resort, Tiki Huts of NH, GWM Finish Carpentry, Dockside, West Alton Marine, Shibley's At the Pier, Gilford Home Center, and Alton Home Center.
To learn more about NHBM, visit nhbm.org.
