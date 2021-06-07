This summer, residents and tourists have the unique opportunity to explore all 18 museums on the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail at a fraction of the standard cost through its recently launched Passport Program. Sold for $25 at all participating museums, passports (valued at $150) will provide people with admission to all 18 member institutions.
The program is made possible by Bank of New Hampshire. “We are proud to support the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail and their mission to connect the public with culturally rich heritage institutions across the state,” noted Tiffany Baert, vice president — marketing officer. “We recognize the importance of their efforts, applaud their hard work, and are proud to stand with them in support of our community.”
According to Trail President Jeff Barraclough, the hope is that the Passport Program will not only enhance people’s experience of the trail, but give member institutions “a much needed boost.”
“In total, we see on average more than 200,000 visitors every year,” he said. “Last year, of course, the pandemic significantly affected our operations, so it’s important we get our museums on people’s radars again. This Passport program will do just that.”
Available for purchase at each museum, the Passport can be used for an entire year from the date of purchase. It includes brief summaries of the museums and is organized by location and category that can be stamped upon entry.
Formed in 2014 as a way to share resources and better promote their respective collections, programs and events, The NH Heritage Museum Trail is divided into the Seacoast, Merrimack Valley and Lakes Region. Member institutions are located in Canterbury, Concord, Dover, Exeter, Laconia, Loudon, Manchester, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Tamworth and Wolfeboro.
To learn more, visit nhmuseumtrail.org.
