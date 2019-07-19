MEREDITH — The Union Church of Meredith Neck is welcoming back three favorites for leadership of the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, July 21.
Rev. Jay Hutchinson is an Episcopal minister and chaplain of St. Andrew's School in Delaware. He strives to instill a passion for community service, teaches religion and philosophy, coaches soccer, and lives in Holderness during the summer months. His message is titled, "There Is Need of Only One Thing." Special music will be supplied by local vocalist Amy Weston, who has appeared as lead in many musicals throughout New Hampshire and has shared her voice with many.
The trustees also will welcome back guest pianist Mary Rivers to supply her talent with the hymns and service music.
The Union Church is inter-denominational and welcomes all to the summer services at 258 Meredith Neck Road.
