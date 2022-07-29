MEREDITH — St. John’s on the Lake welcomes to its pulpit the Rev. Ruth Martz on July 31. She began her ministry in 1990 as a Christian educator and youth minister. Ordained in 2002, Ruth first served as associate minister at the Immanuel Congregational Church, UCC, in Hartford CT, and then at the First Church of Christ Congregational, UCC, in Glastonbury, CT. She recently retired from her position as the pastor of the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC.
Ruth loves to tell biblical and multi-cultural stories and links scripture with art, music, and everyday life. She also enjoys playing the folk harp and leading workshops on the labyrinth. She lives with her husband Steve Majeski in Sanbornton.
In order to increase the Chapel’s Preservation Fund, the purpose of which is to assure the protection and restoration of the Chapel in the event of major damages, St. John’s is offering for purchase prints of the chapel. The prints are of a watercolor painting that includes five views by Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber. If you are interested in purchasing a print, go to the St. John’s home page, stjohnsonthelake.com, where you find images of it. You may also reach out to us via email at bearislandchapel@gmail.com.
Built in 1927 of island stone and incorporating a former observation tower, St. John’s is an ecumenical chapel located on the highest point on Bear Island. Services are held at 10 a.m. Masks are optional, but social distancing is requested. The chapel is reached by a well-marked footpath from the church docks in Church Cove near Dolly Island. In addition, there is a free “taxi boat” service from Meredith Neck; email: bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com. All are welcome. For more information, check the web site: www.stjohnsonthelake.com.
