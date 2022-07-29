Ruth Martz

St. John's at the Lake welcomes Ruth Martz to the pulpit on July 31. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — St. John’s on the Lake welcomes to its pulpit the Rev. Ruth Martz on July 31. She began her ministry in 1990 as a Christian educator and youth minister. Ordained in 2002, Ruth first served as associate minister at the Immanuel Congregational Church, UCC, in Hartford CT, and then at the First Church of Christ Congregational, UCC, in Glastonbury, CT. She recently retired from her position as the pastor of the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC.

Ruth loves to tell biblical and multi-cultural stories and links scripture with art, music, and everyday life. She also enjoys playing the folk harp and leading workshops on the labyrinth. She lives with her husband Steve Majeski in Sanbornton.

