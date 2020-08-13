MEREDITH — Although formal worship services have been canceled for the summer, St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island, Meredith, will be open for private prayer and meditation on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks will be required as will “social distancing.” Some masks will be available for those who forget and hand sanitizer will be available.
Virtual sermons from the July 12, July 19, Aug. 9, and Aug. 16 services are available on our Facebook site, St. John’s-on-the-Lake Chapel.
St. John's can be reached by a short walk from the church docks located in Deep Cove on the west side of the island For additional information, visit our web site, www.stjohnsonthelake.org. Email: bearislandchapel@gmail.com
