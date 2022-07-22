MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake welcomes the Rev. Jeff Stevens on July 24.The Rev. Stevens started spending his summers on Bear Island at his grandparents’ cottage when he was about a year old. Growing up, he explored every inch of the island, to the point where he was on a first name basis with most of the residents, including the deer. These he fed each evening, accompanied by his grandmother, Glena. He learned the lake too, and could even identify many of the fish on sight, although that never helped him catch many. As an adult, Jeff continues to love the island and the lake, living and preaching in this area since 2007. Coming back to preach on the island each summer still feels like coming home.
Three years ago he had a heart attack and stroke while mowing his front lawn, and briefly died. While that experience forced him to look at life anew, re-evaluating everything, he still believes in life, love and hope and a great God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.