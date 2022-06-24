MEREDITH — St. John’s-on-the-Lake on Bear Island in Meredith opens the summer season by welcoming the Rev. Brad Wolff (Evangelical Lutherhan Church) on Sunday, July 3. Brad received degrees from Tufts, Wittenberg University (Master of Divinity), and Notre Dame College (Master of Education). Since retiring from teaching, he has served as pastor, as professor, and in community service. He also officiates high school sports.
The Rev. Wolff lives with his wife in Moultonborough. He treasures spending time with his family, exploring the outdoor wonders of New England, reading, swimming, developing historical presentations, and leading worship at a variety of churches throughout New England.
Saint John’s is a picturesque church built in 1927 of native stone. A wooden tower surrounds a structure that was originally a private lookout tower. The birch altar and the stained glass windows add to its charm. It is an ecumenical chapel whose mission is to serve the summer residents of the island area. Services are held each summer Sunday at 10 a.m.
Saint John’s is located on the highest point of Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee. For “taxi” service from Meredith Neck email: bear.island.church.ferry@gmail.com to schedule a pick-up. For more information, visit: stjohnsonthelake.com. Everyone is welcome to visit, as are well-behaved dogs.
Peter Ferber prints of the chapel available.
In a very special offering, highly regarded Lakes Region artist Peter Ferber has painted a remarkably beautiful picture of the chapel. A limited number of museum quality prints called a giclee, numbered and signed by the artist, will be available this summer until sold out. Proceeds will be added to the chapel’s Preservation Fund, which is a self-insurance fund dedicated to the long-term preservation of the chapel in case of catastrophic loss by fire or storm.
If you are interested in purchasing any of these prints, go to the St. John’s home page. You may also reach out to us via email at bearislandchapel@gmail.com.
