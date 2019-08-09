MEREDITH — With only two services left in the 2019 summer season, the Union Church on Meredith Neck will welcome back Rev. Mike McCutcheon and vocalist Emily Getchell-Lacey to deliver the message and song for the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 11.
Both are known in the Lakes Region, as Rev. McCutcheon has longtime Meredith connections before and after becoming a UCC minister, and Getchell-Lacey has shared her multi-octave voice in many local churches and on theatre stages.
Jane Jenness will play piano, and greeters will be Charlene Malek and Ginny Lovett.
The summer church, located at 258 Meredith Neck Road, welcomes all to the services. Robyn Piper has created a Facebook page for the church, as well as a website at www.unionchurchmeredith.com.
