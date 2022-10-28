GILFORD — Gilford Community Church recently held a women’s retreat at Brookwood Conference Center in Alton for both members and the public.
Full-time writer, humorist, storyteller, and current host of "Our Hometown" on New Hampshire PBS, Rebecca Rule, was guest speaker at the retreat.
Some of the topics covered at the day-long event included intuitive eating, first aid, Tibetan sound bowls, prayer beading and guided meditation among others. “I found we met all our expectations — laughter, learning new interesting skills, friendships, relaxing techniques and much more,” said GCC member Carole Curry, who helped plan the event. “Having Rebecca Rule as our keynote speaker was just so much fun, too.” “She has great stories and a great spirit.”
For Curry, who described herself as a minister's wife for more than 50 years with prior experience and involvement in similar events for women with other organizations, the GCC women’s retreat was especially meaningful. “For me, having not met a lot of people during COVID, I rejoiced in getting to know so many wonderful women,” she said.
The purpose of the event, according to Pastor Michael Graham, reflects GCC’s broad-based mission of inclusivity. “We are an open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds,” he said. “We were thrilled to host this event specifically for women so they could form bonds with one another.”
Viewable live on YouTube, Sunday service at GCC takes place at 10 a.m. at 19 Potter Hill Road. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend service, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
