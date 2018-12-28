SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — On Feb. 15-16, 2019, Vision New England will hold its fourth annual GO Conference to inspire, encourage and unite Christians and strengthen churches across the six-state region.
The conference will take place at the MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St. in downtown Springfield, Massachusetts. The theme will be Do Justice, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly and Make Disciples, based on the Bible passage in Micah 6:8.
The event will feature praise and worship, prayer, plenary sessions, workshops, an exposition and networking.
GO Conference 2019 keynote speakers will be Jenny Yang, author and senior vice-president of Advocacy & Policy for World Relief; Jay Pathak, co-author of The Art of Neighboring and lead pastor of Mile High Vineyard in Denver, Colorado; Jeremy Courtney, author of Preemptive Love, speaker and founder-president of Preemptive Love Coalition; Emily Nielsen Jones, co-founder and president of the Imago Dei Fund; Carlos Rodriguez, author of Simply Sonship and a native Puerto Rican who serves local churches in his country; Archbishop LeRoy Bailey Jr., senior pastor and chief executive officer of the First Cathedral in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and author of A Solid Foundation; and Bruxy Cavey, senior pastor at The Meeting House in Toronto, Canada, and author of The End of Religion and reUnion.
GO Conference 2019 will have 18 interactive workshops that coincide with the event theme. Facilitated by New Englanders, the workshops will help attendees to discover how they can go and impact the region. An exhibition hall will showcase many of New England's finest ministries and resources.
GO Conference 2019 will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, and end mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 16. Attendees may commute or reserve discounted overnight lodging at participating hotels. Opportunities exist for sponsors, exhibitors and volunteers. For more details and online registration, call toll-free 888-853-9602 or visit www.GoConf.org.
Founded in 1887 as the Evangelistic Association of New England, Vision New England has been a catalyst for inspiring, equipping and uniting the body of Christ and strengthening churches for 131 years. For more information, see www.VisionNewEngland.org.
