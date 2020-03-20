MEREDITH — The Knights of Columbus of St. Charles Parish urge everyone to take this time of closures and cancelations to “circle the wagons.”
“Take this opportunity to gather our families; be responsive to each other’s needs and those of our neighbors; and turn our eyes toward God in prayer,” the Knights said in a press release. “If attendance at church is thought to be not prudent or wise, let us remember, ‘where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in their midst.’
“Lent is a time to reflect on the Passion of Christ, his suffering and death. While doing that, let us pray for all mankind, never forgetting that we are ALL children of God.
“As Christians throughout the world observe the season of Lent, this year Christians and non-Christians alike can’t help but reflect on how fragile life is. We are witnessing an epidemic over which we seemingly have no control. We have questions for which there are no answers. Everyday life has changed for school children, workers and seniors. Some of the items we always thought would be on store shelves have become difficult to find. Both short- and long-range family plans are on hold. Perhaps this is the time more than any other to ‘Look to the Cross.’
“While we do not know how this epidemic will eventually compare to others throughout history, we do know that our faith has always saved us. It is our faith that will guide us to do what is right and prudent as we follow the advice of medical professionals and look out not only for ourselves but for our brothers and sisters at home and worldwide. Lent is a time for sacrifice and sacrifice we will.
“It remains to be seen what Holy Week and Easter Sunday schedules at various churches will ultimately be. The Knights encourage you to be alert to changes and modifications as we approach those solemn days leading up to His Glorious Resurrection. In the event that services resume during Holy Week, we encourage everyone to join us particularly on Good Friday, to observe the Crucifixion of our Lord. In the meantime, the Knights of Columbus of St. Charles urge everyone to join them in individual and family prayer and ‘Look to the Cross’ for the wellbeing of all.”
