LACONIA — The Laconia Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is pleased is bringing back their yearly seasonal concerts. The autumn concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m., at the UUSL Church at 172 Pleasant St.
This concert features John Shelley, a local musician. Shelley wrote "The Man on the Hill," named after that song he wrote as a 19-year-old, after his album was pressed, as a way to bring his songs to life and present them in a way that most music listeners don’t think about rock tunes. "Man on the Hill" is a fable-opus rock-opera: a musical work that tells a story through narration and song.
The main character is an old man sitting in his living room reflecting back on his life. As he shares his stories, each major event or turning point is punctuated with a song. Forever in a quest for love and living a simple life, he struggles with heartbreak, finds companionship with a dog, tries to find his place in a discordant society, meets his soul mate, and retires on a hillside near the ocean. Just like the story is filled with twists and turns, the music is a journey as well. It's a delightful mix of folk, rock, jazz, country, and heartwarming ballads. Your ears, your mind, and your heart will be enriched when you treat yourself to seeing "The Man on the Hill."
Tickets are on sale now at ManOnTheHill.com. More details about John Shelley's concert and videos of some songs are on the website where you can purchase your ticket. A limited number of tickets are available. Purchase your tickets online before they sell out.
