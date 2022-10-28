John Stanley Shelley

John Stanley Shelley presents "Man of the Hill" at the Unitarian Universalist Society, Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia is pleased is bringing back their yearly seasonal concerts. The autumn concert will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6,  at 4 p.m., at the UUSL Church at 172 Pleasant St.

This concert features John Shelley, a local musician. Shelley wrote "The Man on the Hill," named after that song he wrote as a 19-year-old, after his album was pressed, as a way to bring his songs to life and present them in a way that most music listeners don’t think about rock tunes. "Man on the Hill" is a fable-opus rock-opera: a musical work that tells a story through narration and song.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.