GILFORD — An assembly of 50 disaster relief buckets and 150 grooming kits was successfully completed at First United Methodist Church – Gilford because of the generous donation of material and money within the Gilford and Laconia community. The completed clean-up buckets will help those facing floods, hurricanes and other catastrophes and begin the overwhelming job of clean-up. The United Methodist Committee on Relief distributes the buckets and the need is particularly great after recent wildfires and tornadoes.
The church would like to thank all who donated time, money or materials to the project. For more information on this project or any project based at First United Methodist Church - Gilford call the church at 603-524-3289 between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday or visit the church website at nhhope.org/events.
