GILFORD — The First United Methodist Church of Gilford is celebrating its Year of Jubilee — 50 years at its current location on Route 11A — with the formation of Hope Ministries, “a community of hope, sharing the Good News of Jesus’ love with our neighbors in the Lakes Region and the world.”
Hope Ministries aims to provide a place where people of all backgrounds can experience caring and support in a welcoming and supportive environment, regardless of race, class, sexual orientation, gender identity or religious background.
Worship is designed to allow those attending to experience the presence of God’s spirit in informal and relevant ways.
Along with its established ministries of outreach and education, new programs are planned to address needs within the community, particularly centered around family and senior concerns.
The church holds that everyone is created in the loving image of God and deserves a place where they can experience hope and new life.
Morning worship and Sunday school take place on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.
The church is located off Route 11A at Wesley Way. For more information, including a list of upcoming events and directions, visit www.nhlakesumchurch.org or call 603-524-3289.
