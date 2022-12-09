Gilford Community Church Chancel Choir.

Gilford Community Church Chancel Choir. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host a "Sermonless" Sunday on Sunday, Dec. 18, as the choir performs "The Christmas Alleluias," a Christmas Cantata with music by Kim André Arnesen and lyrics by Euan Tate.

“It's a half hour work that features the chancel choir and a soprano soloist, and it will be accompanied by harp,” said Choir Director AJ Coppola. “The soprano soloist is Kate Klingel and the harp soloist is Sorana Scarlat.”

