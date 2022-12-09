GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host a "Sermonless" Sunday on Sunday, Dec. 18, as the choir performs "The Christmas Alleluias," a Christmas Cantata with music by Kim André Arnesen and lyrics by Euan Tate.
“It's a half hour work that features the chancel choir and a soprano soloist, and it will be accompanied by harp,” said Choir Director AJ Coppola. “The soprano soloist is Kate Klingel and the harp soloist is Sorana Scarlat.”
According to Coppola, the musical service on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., enhances “the spirit of the holidays.” “It’s the music that truly makes the season so special,” he added. “The choir has been hard at work on 'The Christmas Alleluias' since September, and we're working hard to bring out the beauty of the music along with the story of Christmas.”
GCC Pastor Michael Graham said this special service is “an open invitation to the community. All ages, all faiths are welcome. The spirit we share in our church is one of togetherness.”
GCC’s special ‘Sermonless’ Sunday service takes place at 19 Potter Hill Road. Viewable live on YouTube, Sunday services at GCC are also viewable live on YouTube at gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community that welcomes believers and doubters, seekers and skeptics, young and old.
