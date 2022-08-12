CENTER HARBOR — Drive past Center Harbor Congregational Church UCC and you will see a sign identifying the church's mission of the month. At the start of each year the board of missions names 12 organizations (local, state, national and international) that the church will support and promote. The church's mission for August is Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity which serves this region of New Hampshire.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes for moderate income families unable to purchase housing through conventional means. It is not a giveaway program. People wanting a home apply and go through a selection process. Those selected agree to contribute many hours of sweat equity in their or another's build as a down payment. They also agree to make no-interest mortgage payments to buy the house.

