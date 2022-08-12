CENTER HARBOR — Drive past Center Harbor Congregational Church UCC and you will see a sign identifying the church's mission of the month. At the start of each year the board of missions names 12 organizations (local, state, national and international) that the church will support and promote. The church's mission for August is Pemi Valley Habitat for Humanity which serves this region of New Hampshire.
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for moderate income families unable to purchase housing through conventional means. It is not a giveaway program. People wanting a home apply and go through a selection process. Those selected agree to contribute many hours of sweat equity in their or another's build as a down payment. They also agree to make no-interest mortgage payments to buy the house.
The church's goal this year is to receive enough donations to purchase shingles and materials that will, literally, put a roof over the heads of a family, thus easing a family's anxiety over their housing situation.
Center Harbor Congregational Church invites the public to contribute to this important mission. As an incentive to give through the church, the church will augment every donation from its Gertrude Matthes Missions Fund. Gertrude Matthes, who died in 1996, left a significant part of her estate to CHCC. The church has used it to strengthen its ministries in a variety of ways. The fund named in her honor is used exclusively to supplement giving by individuals to the church's missions up to a dollar for dollar match.
Checks should be sent to: Center Harbor Congregational Church UCC, P.O. Box 229, Center Harbor, NH 03226, with Habitat for Humanity written on the memo line.
