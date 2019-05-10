MELBOURNE, Australia — The 10th anniversary of "The Divine Code: A Prophetic Encyclopedia of Numbers, Vol. I & II" is ground-breaking in its scope. From history to prophecy, from apologetics to politics, numbers are everywhere, but not clearly understood. Steve Cioccolanti has expanded his study of the meaning of numbers to include Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, Kim Clement, Osama bin Laden, the Third Temple, the 7 Noahide Laws, World War III, and much more.
Upon its launch in April 2019, it has taken the first, second, and third spots of Amazon's new releases in the category of "Christian prophecy" and No. 2 under "Church and State."
"The Divine Code" is a carefully researched exploration into the meaning of numbers, codes, cycles and patterns found in Scripture, nature, history, and prophecy. Endorsed by Dr. Dennis Lindsay (USA), Kevin Conner (AUS), Dennis Balcombe (HK) and Troy Anderson (USA), it demystifies familiar numbers like 7, 13, and 666, and illuminates lesser-known ones, like 17, 58, and 708. Twenty years of research have crafted the spiritual magnum opus that is an easy read and a joy to keep.
The two-volume set contains more than 100 chapters of commentaries on end-time dates and predictions, war, terrorism, Trump and much more, presented in an entertaining way by numbers.
Volume I covers the number range 1 to 25, and Volume II covers the number range 26 to 1000.
Steve Cioccolanti is pastor of Discover Church and has traveled to 45 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.