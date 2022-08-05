MEREDITH — In the words and spirit of the Girl Scout jingle, "Make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold. A circle is round, it has no end. That's how long, I will be your friend," the 1st Congo Bluegrass Band welcomes all new and returning friends to the second annual Bluegrass Sunday service at 10 a.m. in the 1st Congregational Church of Meredith on Aug. 7.
This year several new musicians and more instrumentation have been added to the ensemble. Kitty Boyle from Meredith is on board as a vocalist, and has performed with many bluegrass groups. She and her husband, Kevin, also run the Music in the Park Open Mic events on Friday nights in Hesky Park. Multi-talented Eric Peterson, who performs as half of the John Irish duo, will play a variety of instruments; and expert fiddler, Kris Roberts, who also sings and plays banjo, violin, mandolin, guitar, clarinet, piano - everything but bagpipes, is a very welcome addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.