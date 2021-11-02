MEREDITH — The Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association held the popular three-day home tour in person this year. The 2021 Lakes Region Parade of Homes wrapped up with an Awards Banquet at the Chase House in Meredith, honoring the best homes across specific categories. Participating builders included: AG Structures, Paul V. Fleming & Sons Construction, Hayward & Company, RCB&D, Cargill Construction, Outside In Construction, Deventry Construction & KTM Modulars.
The annual breakfast is a celebration for the builders, sponsors and the association. The builders went all out to put on a superb show, offering great design ideas, showcasing the latest in trends and meeting with visitors discussing their own building questions. Some of the homes saw 850 visitors with over 4,800 home visits over the course of three days. Proceeds from ticket sales goes back into the community through LRBRA’s commitment to Workforce Development with area high schools via educational scholarships, mentoring, and build projects inspiring the next generation of trade professionals.
Detailed judging took place by three independent judges that toured and rated each home in eight separate categories. Cargill Construction had two homes entered this year, both located in Moultonborough on Lake Winnipesaukee. The relaxing style of an Adirondack home on the exterior and Post & Beam throughout the inside featured knotty pine ceilings, open floor plan, stone & timber entry, wide plank hickory flooring and infinite details (House #6) won three awards including: Best Finish Work, Best Kitchen, and Best Overall New Construction.
Paul V. Fleming & Sons Construction was recognized for their stunning red shingle-style home on Newfound Lake. The overall curb appeal, color and material coordination, exterior lines, masonry which included two natural stone fireplaces and stone pillars on the wraparound porch helped secure the Best Exterior award.
Best Bath was awarded to AG Structures for the Barndominum home featured in Loudon. The masculine sleek bathroom highlighted great functionality, use of natural & artificial light, use of latest technology, tile design and original, creative use of space.
Hayward & Company’s home offered a blend of rustic and transitional décor, natural woodwork and beautiful craftsmanship. The home in scenic Sandwich’s won Best Interior Decor for their overall wow appearance, entry impact, interior design concept, furnishings, originality & styling.
Best Landscaping went to Cargill Construction’s (House #6) and featured traditional landscape provided by Stephens Landscaping. Bordering the natural shoreline lies a tiered patio, built using woodbury grey pattern granite slabs, and a beautiful granite compass to anchor the middle of this space. New England fieldstone veneer was used to create an outdoor grilling station. The perfect rock seat, derived from the natural woodlands on-site, was incorporated into this landscape design with a gorgeous selection of native plantings.
KTM Modular’s home showcased a master blend of building custom efficient homes faster and at a better value than ever before. They won the best overall special features category including the best garage, & best closets. Judges commented on the custom wine cabinet and 2.000 square foot in law apartment above the four car garage.
Overall use of technology and energy efficiency award went to RCB&D’s beautiful custom built guest cottage featuring custom woodwork throughout, mini-splits, Sonos sound system inside and out and unique nooks.
The People’s Choice winner is determined by the visitors who purchased tickets and voted online. The winner of the coveted 2021 People’s Choice Award went to House #5 Cargill Construction. The home was carefully designed between architect, homeowner and builder to deliver the feel of a lake house yet spares nothing in the form of modern convenience albeit subtly.
All of the projects can still be viewed virtually through spring of 2022 at: lakesregionparadeofhomes.com.
