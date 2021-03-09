Are you curious as to how the design process begins and unfolds? While each firm’s processes may vary, many share some core steps. If you feel intimidated by the process, or even the initial inquiry, don’t be shy — call and ask questions!
Complimentary Discovery Call
This first step is a brief initial call to discuss the overall project and an opportunity for you to ask questions. At the end of the call, if both parties feel the interior designer is a good fit for the project, you will book the next step — an in-person consultation.
Consultation
An in-person meeting will discuss more details of the project such as timing, budget, scope of work, deliverables and next steps. The interior designer will assess the site at this time, take photographs of the existing spaces and often take measurements. Whether or not you choose to engage the interior designer for further services, this meeting will leave you with a solid sense of direction and decisions to move forward with your project.
Engagement and Contract Administration
Upon acknowledgement that you would like to engage the interior designer for further services, they will send you an Interior Design Services Contract outlining the discussed Scope of Work and when possible, estimated associated design fees. A retainer and executed Interior Design Services Contract and are typically required prior to the next phase — programming.
Programming
Upon receipt of the retainer and documents, the interior design firm will send you a programming questionnaire, tailored specifically to your project, to help them learn in more specific detail about you, your needs and desires for the project. These questions are based mostly on the functional aspects of the design and may require the input of other inhabitants of the spaces they’re designing — such as children or spouses. The interior design firm will review your answers, synthesize the information, and send key details and notes to the pertinent design-build team members.
Project Commencement and Deliverables
This will vary based upon the scope of work for your project. For example, if it is new construction, it starts with a kick-off meeting on site with you, the interior designer and the general contractor. Then digging into the space planning to be sure the architectural design fits all that you need into the spaces in a way that’s conducive to your lifestyle. If it is a refresh of an existing home, it might start with the interior design firm sourcing furnishings or accessories. Whatever the scope, the deliverables will be outlined in the Scope of Work.
Here is an example of how things may progress for an interior furnishings package:
Kick off meeting — presentation with some imagery to gain insight to your likes and dislikes and to generate an organic conversation about the feeling you want your spaces to invoke when you enter them.
Next meeting — presentation of a design concept with some of the key pieces selected for you to review and comment on to further hone in on your preferences for function, texture, and color. From this meeting, a more defined budget is developed.
Next meeting — presentation of a full design plan. After this meeting, an invoice is issued for all of the approved furnishings.
Orders placed — once the invoice is paid, the interior designer will place all orders, as well as manage the logistics of tracking, receiving, inspecting, storage and delivery.
Installation — once all furnishings are received, delivery, installation, and styling is scheduled for between one to five days, depending on the initial scope and square footage of the project.
Finally — it’s time to welcome you home!
•••
Your local home builders association is your best resource to find a member, hire a local professional or join the National Association of Home Builders. To learn more about Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association, visit lakesregionbuilders.com.
