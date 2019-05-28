Questions arise because of the trade wars that are currently dominating the news, so we researched to see who are the current owners of the golf equipment industry.
For instance, who owns the Titleist Company? They used to be owned by the Acushnet Co. The various divisions included Footjoy , Pinnacle Golf and Cobra. In 2011, Fila of Korea bought Titleist for $1.23 billion dollars. Golf ball manufacturing, which is their largest division, was moved for the most part to Asia, especially China, though some balls are still made in Massachusets. The Acushnet Company was formerly owned by Jim Beam Liquor.
Speaking of golf ball production, only a few come close to the amount of balls made by Titleist every day – almost 500,000.
Callaway is the second largest player in the golf equipment industry. They are the largest golf club manufacturer and rank second in golf ball production, making a little less then 400,000 balls every day. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, who died in 2001. Callaway has had a number of people who controlled the company. In 2003 Callaway bought TopFlite and BenHogan golf and in 1997 bought Odyssey Putters from Tommy Armour Golf. Then, in 2017, a purchase was made of the Ogio golf bag company. Components for their golf equipment are made in China and shipped to Mexico for assembly. Their golf balls are made in China.
The third largest company is TaylorMade. Gary Adams started the company in 1979 after borrowing $20,000 dollars and opening a small facility in McHenry, Illinois, with three employees. Their only product was a metal driver called the Pittsburgh Persimmon. Thus began the metal driver and fairway wood industry. Adams attracted the attention of a Japanese group that purchased the company and patents for millions of dollars and moved the company to California. Adams remained with the company for a time and after a few years left and formed another company, McHenry Metals. TaylorMade has since had a number of owners and was purchased in 1997 by Adidas for $1.4 billion. Since then, a purchase was made of the Ashworth Company. Within the last few years TaylorMade purchased Adams Golf for $70 million dollars.
The fourth big equipment company is Ping, which was started by Karsten Solheim, who made the Ping putter in his garage. Named Ping because of the sound the putter made when struck, the company is still family owned and has had outstanding success.
David Charneskey is a PGA pro who formerly worked at the TopFlite/Hogan Test Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
