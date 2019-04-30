GILFORD — Come learn the great game of golf at Bolduc Park, the ideal location for new golfers.
There are lessons for youths and adults in two sessions during May and June. Participants may register for one or both sessions.
Youth lessons take place on Tuesdays, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Session I runs May 7, 14, and 21. Session II is June 4, 11, and 18.
Adult lessons are on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Session I on May 9, 16, and 23, and Session II on June 6, 13, and 20.
Contact your local Parks and Recretion Department for applications and details; call the clubhouse at 603-524-1370; or email golf@bolducpark.com for further information.
