LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome The Wallflowers on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. A big part of the mid-90s revival of roots-rock, The Wallflowers ruled the airwaves with hits including One Headlight, 6th Avenue Heartache and The Difference. They will be debuting their newest album Exit Wounds out now "Exit Wounds is a beacon for us all, a tribute to the rough year we've made it through." - KCRW.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
