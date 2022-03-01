LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main St., will welcome Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. For Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes, "comfortable" has never been associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. The Jukes have more than 30 albums on their resume, thousands of live performances across the globe, and a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become hits to their large and famously dedicated fan base.
Tickets for Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes can be purchased at coloniallaconia.com or by calling 800-657-8774.
