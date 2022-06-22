LACONIA — New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival needs more supporters to reach the goal of raising $50,000 by July 1. The attractions and activities are planned. Volunteers including the Lakes Region Chamber board of directors, Jennifer Beetle from WOW Trail and Jim Daubenspeck from Daub's Cobbler Shop on Canal Street have spent many hours planning out the festival logistics that will delight festival goers of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 29.
A huge thank you to those that have come forward with 2022 sponsorships and contributions including Bank of New Hampshire, Malone Dirubbo & Company, State Farm Mike Testa, Lake City Autobody, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Piedmont Print & Frame, Granite State Credit Union, All My Life Jewelers, Chisholm Persson & Ball, Defiant Records & Craft Beer, Whippletree Winery, Lighthouse Title, Fireside Inn & Suites, WB Media, Hector’s Fine Food & Spirits, Lakes Region Rotary, Lighthouse Title & Closing Services, Braucher & Associates, and Hayward Log Homes.
The Lakes Region Chamber is still looking for in-kind support with porta-potties, electrical, and dumpsters for both trash and transporting pumpkins for composting. Without full funding, support will be needed to create pumpkin displays throughout downtown during the festival. Perhaps there are some local gardeners growing giant pumpkins to display at the NH Pumpkin Festival. Learn more about what’s planned, how to sponsor or contribute to the festival or how to participate at NHPumpkinFestival.com.
For more information about the Lakes Region Chamber, visit LakesRegionChamber.org to find local businesses and a full calendar of community events.
