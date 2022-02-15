LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome Celebrating Billy Joel — America’s Piano Man on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. Playing international smash hits such as ‘Just The Way You Are,’ ‘New York State of Mind,’ ‘Uptown Girl,’ ‘Vienna,’ ‘Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,’ ‘Piano Man’ and many, many more; this superb group of multi-instrumentalists pay tribute to one of American music’s greats.
Tickets for Celebrating Billy Joel — America’s Piano Man at the Colonial Theatre of Laconia on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at www.coloniallaconia.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.
