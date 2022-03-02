LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Society invites you to the 2022 annual members meeting on Wednesday, March 16 from 5:30–7 p.m. The meeting will take place in person in the Rose Chertok Gallery on the 3rd floor of the Mill. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
In accordance with the Belknap Mill Society Bylaws, the annual meeting serves the purpose of reviewing the affairs of the Society, electing directors and transacting other business that may come before the meeting. An agenda for the meeting and voting proxy will be emailed to all members and will also be posted to the website, www.belknapmill.org. All current members are eligible to vote in person at the meeting or via proxy. You can become a member of the Belknap Mill via their website.
For members who would like a hardcopy of the agenda and proxy to be mailed or for any general questions, contact Cathy Waldron, program manager at: cathy@belknapmill.org or by calling 603-524-8813.
The Annual Meeting of the Belknap Mill Society is open to the public and all are welcome.
