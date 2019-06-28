According to the New Hampshire Marine Patrol website, many bodies of water carry restrictions. The following is a listing from the department's website. This list was last updated in 2010, according to the site:
Bear Pond - Alton
No person shall operate a motorboat on Bear Pond in Alton.
Bearcamp Pond - Sandwich
No person shall operate a motorboat at a speed exceeding 10 MPH on Bearcamp Pond in Sandwich.
Berry Pond - Moultonborough
No person shall use or operate any motorboat or boat equipped with an outboard motor on Berry Pond in Moultonborough.
Berry Pond - Pittsfield
Seaplane restriction - contact Pittsfield for regulations. Public water supply.
Big Dan Hole Pond - Ossipee/Tuftonboro
Skicraft banned 12/31/89.
Bradley Lake - Andover
No person shall use or operate any petroleum powered boat equipped with any type of petroleum powered motor in excess of 30 horsepower upon Bradley Lake in Andover.
Boat/Seaplane Restriction - contact town of Andover for regulation. Public water supply.
Brindle Pond - Barnstead
No person shall operate any boat equipped with a petroleum-powered motor on Brindle Pond in Barnstead.
Butterfield Pond - Wilmot
No person shall operate a motorboat on Butterfield Pond in Wilmot.
Chocorua Lake - Tamworth
No person shall use or operate any motorboat or any boat equipped with an outboard motor on Chocorua Lake in Tamworth.
Connor Pond - Ossipee
No person shall operate a boat equipped with a petroleum-powered motor and at greater than headway speed.
Crescent Lake - Wolfeboro
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
Duncan Lake - Ossipee
No person shall operate any power boat at a speed exceeding 6 MPH on Duncan Lake.
Garland Pond - Moultonborough
No person shall use or operate a boat or any other watercraft equipped with any type of power motor, except an electric motor not in excess of 5 HP on Garland Pond in Moultonborough.
Gilman Pond - Alton
No person shall operate a motorboat on Gilman Pond in Alton.
Hopkins Pond - Andover
No person shall operate a motorboat on Hopkins Pond in Andover.
Jenness Pond - Northwood/Pittsfield
Skicraft banned 10/1/95.
Kanasatka, Lake - Moultonborough
Skicraft banned 12/01/89.
Knights Pond - Alton
No person shall operate a motorboat on Knights Pond in Alton.
Knowles Pond - Tilton/Northfield
No person shall use or operate a boat powered by gasoline, naphtha or any other petroleum products on Knowles Pond in Tilton/Northfield. Seaplane restriction - contact Tilton/Northfield for regulation. Public water supply.
Kusumpe Pond - Sandwich
No person shall operate a motorboat of more than one-half HP on Kusumpe Pond.
Lees Pond - Moultonborough
No person shall use or operate any motorboat or other boat equipped with an outboard motor of more than 7.5 HP on Lees Pond in Moultonborough.
Little Dan Hole Pond - Ossipee
Skicraft banned 12/31/89
No person shall use or operate any boat equipped with a petroleum powered motor on Little Dan Hole Pone in Ossipee. Use of electric-powered motors with a manufacturer's rated capacity not in excess of 5 horsepower is authorized. No person shall exceed a headway speed of 5 MPH on Little Dan Hole Pond.
Little Pond (Page Pond) - Meredith
No person shall operate a motorboat or outboard motor on Little Pond in Meredith.
Little Pond - Sandwich
No person shall operate a motorboat or outboard motor on Little Pond in Sandwich.
Little Squam Lake - Holderness/Ashland
Skicraft banned 10/01/88.
Locke Lake - Barnstead
Skicraft banned 11/01/89.
Loon Lake - Rumney/Plymouth
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
Lougee Pond - Barnstead
No person may use or operate any boat equipped with a petroleum-powered motor or boat equipped with a motor of more than 5 HP on Lougee Pond in Barnstead.
Lower Beech Pond - Tuftonboro
Skicraft banned 07/16/01.
Lucas Pond - Northwood
No person shall operate on Lucas Pond in Northwood any boat propelled by electric, naphtha, gasoline, steam or other mechanical power, including boats propelled by outboard motors.
Lyford Pond - Canterbury
No person shall operate a motorboat powered by gasoline, naphtha, or any other petroleum products on Lyford Pond in Canterbury. Electric motors are permitted.
Mountain Pond - New Hampton/Meredith/Sanbornton
Boat/Motor restriction - contact New Hampton for regulations. Public water supply.
Skicraft banned on Sanborn's Bay, Hebron Bay, the area from Roger's Point to Paradise Point between Hebron Bay and Sanborn's Bay, Follansbee Cove, Hornet Cove and Pikes Bay. Skicraft may proceed, at headway speed only, through the above-mentioned areas to non-restricted areas.
Skicraft shall be restricted to direct travel to and from shore to the main portion of the lake.
No person shall operate a ski craft in the Southeast Cove other than to proceed directly to or from the main portion of the Lake.
No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH on that portion of Newfound Lake consisting of the so-called channel running in a general northeast to southwest direction between Cliff Island and Belle Island on the northwest and mainland on the southeast.
b) No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH on that portion of Newfound Lake known as the channel between Mayhew Island and the mainland at Pikes Point.
c) That portion of Newfound Lake, in Hebron Bay, beginning at the sandbar entering the marsh area and including the marsh area shall be a no wake area.
d) That portion of Newfound Lake in the towns of Bristol and Bridgewater known as Pop's Cove shall be a no wake zone.
Ossipee Lake - Ossipee
No person shall operate a Skicraft at greater than headway speed within 1500 feet from shore in the area from Pauli Point on the east side of Ossipee Lake along Long Sands to Hodgdon Shore on the southwest shore of Ossipee Lake.
2. Channels and other areas within Lake Ossipee that lie within three hundred feet from shore are headway speed zones for all Skicraft.
That part of Ossipee Lake in the town of Freedom in the area between Camp Huckins and Loon Island shall be a "no wake" area.
The following rafting restriction shall apply to that area on Lake Ossipee known as Cassie and Turtle Coves and the adjacent sandbar, including the channel to and from Broad Bay and the main lake: (1) Rafts shall be limited to 10 boats (2) Rafting shall be limited from sunrise to sunset (3) Rafts shall be at least 50 feet from the main navigational channel (4) Rafts shall not be anchored or secured to the shoreline in any way.
Pemigewasset Lake - Meredith/New Hampton
Skicraft banned 12/31/89.
Pemigewasset River - Bristol/Plymouth/Holderness
No person shall operate a motorboat at a speed exceeding 10 MPH on the Pemigewasset River between Ayers Island Dam in Bristol and the bridge across the river from Plymouth to Holderness.
(b) No person shall operate a seaplane on the Pemigewasset River from the Route 104 bridge north to Sawhegenet Falls in New Hampton.
Rollins Pond - Gilmanton
No person shall operate any boat equipped with a petroleum-powered motor on Rollins Pond in Gilmanton.
Rust Pond - Wolfeboro
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
Saltmarsh Pond - Gilford
(a) Saltmarsh Pond in Gilford shall be a no wake area. (b) No person shall operate a boat equipped with any motor on Saltmarsh Pond, except an electric motor with a manufacturer's rating of 55 pounds of thrust or less.
Silver Lake - Tilton
The Division of State Police shall institute a no-wake order encompassing all of Silver Lake whenever the department of Environmental Services gauging station on Silver Lake measures 467.0 feet or more above sea level. The order shall remain in effect until the measure falls below 467.0 feet.
Sky Pond - Ashland
Boat/Seaplane restriction - contact Ashland for regulation. Public water supply.
Smith Meetinghouse Pond - Gilmanton
No person shall operate any boat equipped with a petroleum-powered motor on Smith Meetinghouse Pond in Gilmanton.
Squam Lake - Holderness/Ashland
Skicraft banned 10/01/88.
No person shall, at any time, place in, on, use or operate any houseboat, on Squam Lake.
No person shall water ski within Rattlesnake Cove or Inner and Outer Squaw Coves on Squam Lake.
a) No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH on the Squam River in Holderness between the southerly end of the boathouse in Little Squam Lake near the Holderness bridge and the light buoy at the lower or westerly end Squam Lake.
b) No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH in the Squam River in Ashland.
c) No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 10 MPH on Bean Cove and Nichols Cove on Squam Lake.
d) No person shall operate a motorboat at a speed exceeding 40 MPH during daylight hours and 20 MPH during the night on Squam Lake.
e) An area extending from the Sandwich Town Beach 300 feet to the southern tip of Camp Hale on Squam Lake shall be a no wake area.
f) On Squam Lake, the channel between Bowman Island and Moon Island shall be a no wake area.
g) From June 15 to Sept. 15, on Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that portion of Squam Lake in the channel between Chocorua Island, also known as Church Island at light 5 and Merrill Island at light 6 shall be a no wake area.
h) That portion of Squam Lake known as Rattlesnake Cove in the town of Sandwich shall be a "no wake" area.
i) That portion of Squam Lake known as Squaw Cove in the town of Sandwich shall be a "no wake" area.
Stinson Lake - Rumney
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
Suncook Lakes - Barnstead
Skicraft banned 11/01/89.
Tioga River, Unnamed Tributary - Tilton/Northfield
Seaplane restriction - contact Tilton/Northfield for regulation. Public water supply.
Upper Beech Pond - Wolfeboro
Boat/motor restriction - contact Wolfeboro for regulations. Public water supply.
Upper Hall's Pond - Sandwich
No person shall operate a motor boat on Upper Hall's Pond in Sandwich.
Wakondah Pond - Moultonborough
No person shall use or operate any powerboat equipped with an internal combustion engine on the open waters of Wakondah Pond in Moultonborough. Electric motors are authorized.
Waukewan, Lake - Meredith
Skicraft banned 12/31/89.
Boat restriction area of water intake - contact Meredith for regulations. Public water supply.
Wentworth, Lake - Wolfeboro
Skicraft banned 10/01/90.
White Oak Pond - Holderness
RSA 270:94 - No person shall use or operate any motorboat or any boat equipped with an outboard motor in excess of 7.5 HP on White Oak Pond in Holderness.
Saf-C 402.86 - Seaplanes and helicopters on floats shall be prohibited from operating on White Oak Pond in the town of Holderness, except for the purpose of landing and taking off, pursuant to RSA 270:13a.
White Pond - Ossipee
No person shall operate any powerboat at a speed exceeding 6 MPH on White Pond.
White's Pond - Wilmot
No person shall operate a motorboat on White's Pond in Wilmot.
Wicwas, Lake - Meredith
Skicraft banned 11/01/89.
Wild Goose Pond - Pittsfield
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
Winnipesaukee, Lake - Lakes Region
RSA 270-D, X - Speed limit of 45 mph during daylight hours and 30 mph during the period from ½ hour after sunset to ½ hour before sunrise. (See Revised Statutes Annotated, RSA 270-D - General Rules for Vessels Operating on Water, subsection X, for complete statute)
Blackeys Cove, Salmon Meadow Cove, Green's Basin. Skicraft banned 12/01/89.
Cedar Cove. Skicraft banned 10/31/96.
Skicraft banned in the cove west of Bear Island defined by an imaginary line running south from Jerry Point on Bear Island to the western most point of Rock Island to the western most point of Shepard Island to the southwest tip of Bear Island. Effective date 10/23/98.
RSA 270:74-a - Pickerel Cove - speed limit for skicraft - 08/23/02.
Numerous "NO WAKE" zones which can be identified on a Navigational Chart of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Back Bay Channel, Wolfeboro, all vessels leaving Back Bay Channel shall have the right of way from all vessels, except for canoes, rowboats and sailboats, pursuant to RSA 270-D:2, IX, entering the channel.
Weirs Beach Restriction - There may be temporary restrictions on anchoring, mooring and/or rafting in the Weirs Beach area should the Commissioner of Safety determine that such restriction shall be implemented. If such a restriction is implemented, the Commissioner shall issue public notice through a press release to print, radio and television media at least three days prior to the effective date which will include effective date and time of restriction, ending date and time of restriction, reason for restriction and description of area to be restricted.
Rafting as defined in RSA 2760:42 V shall be prohibited in the following areas of Lake Winnipesaukee unless covered by one of the exceptions specified inRSA 270:45: (1) The Kona Mansion, so called, in Moultonborough, east of an imaginary line running north and south from the red top marker buoy located on the western tip of Avery's Point on the south to the Kona Farm gas docks on the north.
(2) Small's Cove in Alton, southwest of an imaginary line running southeast northwest from the light 75 on the northwestern end to the northernmost point of land marking the entrance to the first cove, south of Small's Cove on the south.
(3) Wentworth Cove, southwest of Governor's Island Bridge west of an imaginary north-south line, running from light 43 on the north to the black top buoy located off Wentworth Cove Estates on the south.
(4) Braun Bay - There shall be no rafting within 300 feet of both fish and game property lines as delineated by Marine Patrol with orange mooring balls.
Boat Restriction - area of Paugus Bay - contact Laconia for regulations. Public Water Supply
(5) Braun Bay at a distance less than 75 feet from shore lines as delineated by Marine Patrol with orange mooring balls.
(6) Cedar Cove, specifically identified as the area opposite Plum Island which borders Alton tax map 18, lot No. 12 through 20 and 55.
(7) Winter Harbor from the southern boundary of the Tuftonboro tax map 63, lot No. 14 to the southern boundary of tax map 51, lot No. 20.
(8) The entire area known as Green's Basin, in the town of Moultonborough.
(9) Orchard Cove, on the east side of Cow Island, in the town of Tuftonboro.
(10) The entire area known as Buzzell Cove, in the town of Moultonborough.
(11) Brickyard Cove, encompassing a described area that would run south of an imaginary line running about 2,300 feet from the northern tip of lay Point to the southern tip of Barndoor Island.
(12) The entire area known as Black Cove, in the town of Meredith, encompassing an area in Meredith tax map S-7, east from the northern most point of Lot 5-1 to the southeastern most point of Lot 1.
(13) The entire area known as East Cove, in the town of Moultonborough.
(14) The entire area known as Advent Cove, in the town of Meredith.
Roberts Cove in the town of Alton
Boat Restriction - area of Paugus Bay - contact Laconia for regulations. Public Water Supply.
(15) Roberts Cove, in the town of Alton, encompassing a described area as between the body of water in Roberts Cove, east of a line running north to south from the westerly boundary of lot 41 on tax map 48 to the westerly boundary of lot 1 on tax map 48.
Winnipocket, Lake - Webster
Skicraft banned 10/01/89.
No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 10 MPH on that section of Lake Winnipocket in Webster north of a line running between Austin's Point on the west to the cottage presently owned by Clinton Frothingham on the east. However, this restriction shall not apply between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.
Winnisquam, Lake - Lakes Region
No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH from the flashing light beacon on the westerly end of Mohawk Island to a point 400 feet northerly thereof.
(b) No person shall operate a vessel at a speed exceeding 6 MPH in the Winnisquam River so called, in the city of Laconia east of the light at Dixon Point.
(c) The area from Mosquito Bridge south to the flashing light beacon on the westerly end of Mohawk Island in Lake Winnisquam is a NO WATERSKIING area.
(d) The area on Lake Winnisquam that measures 700 feet north of Mosquito bridge to 150 feet south of Mohawk island shall be a no wake area.
Winona, Lake - Center Harbor/New Hampton
Skicraft banned 12/31/89.
