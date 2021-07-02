Erosion and runoff can be a significant issue impacting watershed health. Thankfully, solutions exist to reduce our impact and create a more sustainable environment. As development continues around the lake, combating forms of nonpoint source pollution will become increasingly important. Join LRCC member Peter for an educational adventure at the Squam Lakes Association where he will discuss the ways in which you can help join the fight against erosion.
Those interested will meet at the Squam Lakes Association by 10 a.m. on July 9. Participants should expect the event to last around an hour and a half. Attendees will gain a better understanding of erosion issues and come away with new ideas of how to deal with erosion in their own backyard.
In-person programming is returning, however, your help is needed to keep them going. Participants will be required to wear a face mask for the duration of the program and maintain social distancing with SLA staff and other guests. Participants should also bring water, food, comfortable hiking clothes and shoes, and anything else they might need for a two-hour outing.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
