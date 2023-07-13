LACONIA — Lakes Region Community Developers was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the Linden Foundation to support LRCD’s transitional housing and eviction prevention programs, both of which seek to address the crisis of homelessness in the Lakes Region.

Eviction prevention efforts at LRCD include supporting tenants in any of LRCD’s affordable housing properties with applications for financial assistance; helping to facilitate a payment arrangement with property management,  remedy a lease violation, complete income verification paperwork to obtain/maintain a rental subsidy; and offering financial counseling and crisis intervention.

