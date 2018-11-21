There were 14 waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in October. The average sales price was $966,642 and the median price point stood at $955,000.
As usual, the entry-level sale is on an island. This one is at 10 Dow Island, which is just off the end of Moultonborough Neck. This camp was built in 1998 and has 1,152 square feet of space, with five rooms, two bedrooms, and one bath. It has an open-concept design with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, laminate flooring, and two sliders that lead out to a fabulous covered porch overlooking the shoreline. There is plenty of additional sleeping space for the young ones in the loft bunk room. The cottage sits on a level one-acre lot with 165 feet of frontage and an L-shaped dock. The property was listed at $399,000 and sold for $420,000 in just six days. I guess someone really liked it!
The median price point representative this month was at 1 Garden Park Road in Alton. This is a 2,702-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath ranch-style home built in 1978. The home has an open floor plan with a kitchen/dining/living room combo on the first floor that features hardwood flooring, wood-burning fireplace, and a wall of windows to bring in the lake views. Downstairs in the walk-out lower level is a family room, game room with a pool table and bar, a guest room, and three-quarter bath. This is the perfect get-away on a rainy day. Outside, a large wrap-around deck offers great views and a patio provides a place to grill some burgers. The home sits on a half-acre lot with 100 feet of sandy frontage but, more importantly, it features a 24-foot by 32-foot boathouse with a huge deck above. This is party central! The home was listed at $1,075,000 and took 278 days before selling at $960,000.
The highest sale for the month was at 245 Black Point Road, which is also in Alton. This newly constructed contemporary-style home has 4,058 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, three and a half baths and I am sure it must be pretty nice … but there was no description nor pictures on the MLS for me to see, so it is kind of tough to describe it for you! I can tell you that it sits on a .65-acre lot with a steep bank down to 100 feet of frontage, and there is a three-car garage, but not much else. It was listed a $2.25 million and sold for $1.925 million after 59 days.
There were two sales on Lake Winnisquam in October. You wouldn’t get lost in the cottage at 218 Black Brook Road in Meredith, as it is only 600 square feet with two bedrooms and one three-quarter bath. But this home is in great shape and it shows that the previous owners loved it. It was built in 1960 and has a cute kitchen with a center island, a wood stove insert in the fireplace, direct-vent propane heat, and standing seam metal roof. It sits on a gently sloping .65-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage and a sandy bottom. Now, that is big! The home was listed at $549,900 and sold for $527,500 in 29 days.
The other sale was at 12 Rodin Road in Belmont. This lakeside saltbox has 2,823 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three and a half baths. It features high-end finishes throughout, with granite, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and hardwood flooring in the kitchen, a two-story great room with fieldstone fireplace, formal dining room, den, breakfast nook, and charming screened-in porch. This home sits on a 1.33-acre lot with a large lawn area and 197 feet of frontage, with a boathouse and two deepwater docks. There’s also attached and detached two-car garages to keep all the toys in! This home was listed at $949,900 and sold for $900,000 in just seven days! Pretty darn nice!
Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty.
