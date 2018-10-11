There were 25 single-family waterfront sales on Lake Winnipesaukee in September 2018. The average sales price came in at $998,600, and the median price point was $895,000.
That brings the number of sales on the lake so far this year to 121 transactions at an average price of $1,179,936, compared to 113 sales at an average of $1,107,417 for the same period last year.
The entry-level sale for the month was a 620-square-foot cottage that was custom-built in 2004 at 166 Rattlesnake Island in Alton. This tiny home has lots of big features, with hardwood floors, exposed beams, beautiful circular staircase, great view, and many exterior deck levels to enjoy those views. The home is listed as a one-bedroom, but I think you’ll find several places to nod off. The .69-acre lot has 114 feet of frontage and is fairly steep — but never fear, there is a trolley system to bring the groceries and Porch Crawler beverages up to this Hobbit home. This property was listed at $299,000 and went under agreement in 24 days for $243,000.
The median price point representative this month was at 9 Georges Road in Alton. This contemporary-style home was built in 2003 and has 3,028 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms and two and a half baths. The home features a great room with cathedral ceilings and wall of glass to bring in the views, a double-sided gas fireplace separating the custom kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring. Of course there‘s a large deck to provide summer entertaining space and views of the bay. The master suite is located on the upper level and has a gas fireplace and its own private deck. The lower level walk-out has three guest bedrooms and a bath. The home sits on a .21-acre lot with 100 feet of frontage with a 40-foot dock. This property was first listed in 2016 at $1,049,000 and was eventually reduced to $899,900. It was reintroduced this year at $998,000, reduced to $949,000 and sold for $895,000. The total time on market was 410 days.
The Big Kahuna for the month was at 218 Edgewater Drive on Governors Island in Gilford. This 18-room, four-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath, 7,054-square-foot Adirondack-style residence was built in 2006 and looks like band new. Maybe the previous owners couldn’t find all the rooms? Obviously, this home is done extremely well with high-quality finishes throughout. It has the requisite great room with cathedral ceilings, stone fireplaces, lots of exposed beams, natural woodwork, first-floor master suite with its own fireplace, custom designer kitchen, media room, playroom, three en suite guest rooms, a gynormus deck, three-season porch with fireplace, and a bonus three-room suite over the three-car garage. The home sits on a manicured .86-acre lot with 150 feet of frontage, perched beach, and double dock with canopies. The property was listed at $3.395 million, was reduced to $3.295 million, and sold at an even $3 million after 683 days on the market.
Over on Lake Winnisquam, there were three sales. A quintessential 1960s-vintage cottage with 1,040 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, and one bath found a new owner after 93 days on the market. It was as cute as they get, with a knotty pine interior, brick fireplace, new bathroom, and a to-die-for screened porch. There is also a post-and-beam barn with radiant in-floor heat to keep the toys in. It sits on a 1.7-acre lot with 200 feet of frontage. It was listed at $699,000 and sold for $650,000 in 93 days.
Just down the street, on 33 Beechwood Avenue, a 3,612-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath contemporary cape built in 1989 also sold. The home features an open-concept layout with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in the living room, a first-floor master suite with newly updated bath, and recreation room with pool table and wood stove in the lower-level walkout. Of course there is a large deck for entertaining and taking in the broad lake views. The home sits on a one-third-acre lot with 110 feet of frontage, a perched beach, and 40-foot dock.
The highest sale was over on the Gold Coast, at 210 Shore Drive in Laconia. This 4,100-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath contemporary has a wonderful open floor plan and lots of glass to bring in the light. Built in 1979, it has been meticulously maintained. As with most Shore Drive homes, the lot helps sell the home. This home sits on an amazing .7-acre lot with mature plantings, 280 feet of sandy frontage, a waterside deck, and dock. This home was listed at $1,049,000 and sold for $990,000 after just 14 days!
Data compiled using the NEREN MLS. Roy Sanborn is a sales associate at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty and can be reached at 603-677-7012.
