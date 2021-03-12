TILTON — “The Anchorage at the Lake” Resort located on Lake Winnisqaum and Route 3 in Tilton has recently been sold to Anchorage Winnisquam, LLC. Frank Roche of Roche Realty Group in Meredith represented the seller and PK Zyla and Nancy Williams of Roche Realty Group in Laconia represented the buyer in this transaction.
The seller of the property, XLV Tilton Resorts LLC, has owned the Anchorage for 15 years and is one of the holdings of Linchris Hotel Corporation, which owns and manages 28 hotels spanning from Lake Tahoe, CA to the East Coast.
“The Anchorage at the Lake” has been operating since the 1950s as a family waterfront vacation destination and wedding venue along the shores of Lake Winnisquam. New Hampshire’s third largest lake. The Anchorage is one of the largest waterfront resorts in the Lakes Region, it includes a total of 3,312’ of level, sandy shorefront with 34 acres of beautiful, gently sloping land consisting of open lawn areas, orchards and native woodlands.
Frank Roche commented, “I’ve always had my eye on this property since I got into real estate in 1976. In fact, at one time there was an adorable small waterfront restaurant that a friend of mine operated during the summer. The land area is truly a magical setting.”
PK Zyla and Nancy Williams, who represented the buyer commented, “The resort includes a total of 30 detached seasonal cottages ranging from one to two bedrooms with small kitchens, knotty pine interiors and screened porches. Additionally, there is a farm house set on a knoll with five bedrooms, two baths, plus an attached apartment with three bedrooms, two baths, a porch and an attached barn. There is a separate main owner’s residence overlooking the lake which includes an office and laundry area. Additionally, the resort includes a large, vintage four-bedroom lake house with a wrap around porch, referred to as “The Trapp House” is located on a secluded, wooded point of land with its own private beach and dock. It also includes an adjacent detached barn. The amenities include a game room, playground area, fire pits, BBQ grills, shuffle board, volleyball, a water’s edge sundeck and a waterfront boathouse with kayaks and canoes. The property also includes 20 docks on the lake plus 3-4 spacious, gradual, sandy beaches for all of the guests to enjoy.”
Roche indicated, “The location is paramount, located less than 3 miles from Exit 20 off of I93 with the Tilton Factory Outlets, restaurants and the 18-hole Lochmere Country Club nearby. The resort has a very strong cash flow and repeat business. It’s very rare to find a property on any of New Hampshire’s major lakes with 34 acres and 3,312’ of pristine shorefront. This is without question a very unique setting.”
Attorney Rodney Dyer and Attorney Sarah Rubury of Wescott Law in Laconia handled all contract and closing details for the buyer and Attorney Peter Burger of the Orr & Reno Law Firm in Concord handled contract and closing details for the seller.
PK Zyla indicated that “The reviews on Facebook, Expedia, Booking.com, Reservations.com and Hotels.com are excellent. The new owner is keeping the existing management on for this upcoming season and is looking forward to making future improvements.”
PK Zyla and Nancy Williams can be reached at Roche Realty Group’s Laconia Office at 603-528-0088. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
