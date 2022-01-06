MEREDITH — Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, Inc, with offices in Meredith and Laconia, has reported sales for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2021. The firm produced a sales volume of $170,000,000 involving 434 transaction sides. "This figure represents the highest achievement in our company's 30-year history," Roche indicated. "We surpassed our 2017 sales volume of $166 million, which previously was our strongest year in history, and our sales volume increased 16% over the previous year (2020)." I attribute the strong sales to our dedicated real estate professionals and our hard-working administrative and marketing staff. Their commitment to superior service day in and day out certainly made things happen in a very difficult market. The company averaged $3.3 million in sales volume per week during 2021. The average selling price amounted to $391,485, an 11.4% increase over 2020
Roche continued, " During the pandemic, we invested a significant amount to improve our worldwide internet exposure and digital marketing. We have continually upgraded our website www.rocherealty.com, our internet optimation, SEO, and our marketing presence on over 80 National & International websites. We have increased our reach immensely through our affiliation with luxuryrealestate.com, luxuryhomes.com, and other portals. Rocherealty.com is one of the most visited websites in the Lakes Region."
During the pandemic, the company was able to reach a wide audience with its Matterport 3D technology, drone exterior photos and videos, and professional flash ambient photography. All of this custom marketing is performed in-house for professional results and quick turnaround. We have also experienced great feedback from our clients relating to our informative blogs on our website. They provide a wealth of information about the Lakes Region and the local real estate market.
Since 1997 Roche Realty Group has sold more than $2.63 billion of New Hampshire's properties involving 8,634 transaction sides and has ranked in the top 10 real estate firms in New Hampshire out of 2,400 firms statewide reporting sales during this 24-year period when NEREN started reporting sales.
Frank Roche, a 45-year veteran of Lakes Region real estate, commented, "2020 and 2021 were two of the most unusual years I have experienced in my real estate career. So much happened when COVID19 hit, and the shutdown of nonessential businesses occurred. We had to adjust our marketing strategies, showing, and closing procedures. Matterport technology was a game-changer for us. Contrary to my original thoughts, the pandemic was a catalyst for Lakes Region real estate sales. It increased interest and sales activity in our beautiful Lakes Region. Unfortunately, the negative effect of a very strong sellers market has had a huge impact on our available inventory levels. They are at all times lows. Just like our local ski area, we are very dependent on new real estate listings, just like they need new snowfall. I'm optimistic the storm clouds will deliver.
