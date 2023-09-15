We’ve had a great summer in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, and we’re approaching the brilliant fall foliage season. It’s a time to reflect on the wonderful times we experienced during this past season, and what better place to research than look up reviews on various media sites and see what everyone’s saying about the Lakes Region?
Here's what a few magazines and online reviews are saying:
New England Travel Today writes accolades about Squam Lake with its "abundant wildlife, scenic islands, bustling harbor, and quiet summertime destination, a nesting site for loons, bald eagles, and great blue herons on New Hampshire's second-largest lake surrounded by four lively Lakes Region towns.”
Yankee Magazine calls Newfound Lake “the most beautiful lake in New Hampshire.” On TripAdvisor, reviews of Newfound Lake range from delighted to speechless. “The water is so clean and clear you can not believe it. It’s the best place on Earth.”
Yankee Magazine writes, “The cool thing about Winni is that everyone can find his or her place.”
New York Travel mentions Lake Winnipesaukee as a “boaters' paradise.”
Boston Magazine describes Lake Winnipesaukee as the “sapphire-blue giant of New Hampshire’s famed Lakes Region.”
Discover Boating named Lake Winnipesaukee one of the 10 best lakes in the U.S. The article stated, “What makes this lake noteworthy compared to others is the number of islands — there are a couple hundred of them dotting the landscape, giving the place a vibe similar to that of a coastal town. … A sleepy natural gem of a region.”
Insider.com ranked Lake Winnipesaukee the 18th-most beautiful lake in the U.S., “spanning over 20 miles at the foot of the White Mountains where 275 islands dot its surface.” Crater Lake in Oregon was ranked No. 2. Can you believe it’s 1,943 feet deep, the deepest in the U.S.?
Skyscanner.com ranked Newfound Lake “the most beautiful lake in the country for swimming with its perfectly rustic setting surrounded by tall trees and towering mountains. … This pristine lake is said to be one of the cleanest in the world, fed by eight springs.”
VacationsMadeEasy.com ranked Newfound Lake the eighth-clearest lake in the U.S. “This gorgeous lake is home to the purest fresh water in the state and is refreshed twice a year by eight underground springs with the largest freshwater swimming beach in New Hampshire.”
Travel+Leisure recently published its 2023 list of America’s best small towns, and the No. 2 best small town in the U.S. was Wolfeboro. The magazine told readers, “Looking for a relaxing lakeside getaway? Well, look no further than Wolfeboro, NH.”
Travel+Leisure named Meredith as one of the best small towns on the East Coast from Florida to Maine.
Country Living recently published a list of the best small lake towns in America, where Wolfeboro was ranked No. 5 and Laconia No. 19.
Kiplinger picked Laconia as one of the top 12 great small towns for retirement in the USA.
Workman Publishing rated Lake Winnipesaukee as one of the six most beautiful lakes in the U.S. “Rural villages, rustic summer colonies, elaborate ‘cottages’ and family-friendly motels dot the shores. You can boat to hidden coves and around the many islands that dot the shimmering waters en route to various lakeside towns.”
TripAdvisor gives Lake Winnipesaukee the highest review. “This is a spectacular lake that is a must-see if you’re in New Hampshire — a huge lake with several towns bordering it, with each town a bit different than the next.” Five stars.
A visitor from Texas wrote, “Paradise begins here. Beauty is only the beginning of this little bit of heaven here on Earth, wonderful people, wonderful places to visit. If you haven’t already seen it yet and been here, you must.” Five stars.
Another writes, “This lake is one of my favorites in the U.S. It’s no wonder Jimmy Fallon summers in the area and named one of his daughters, Winnie, after the lake.”
TripAdvisor has 123 amazing reviews of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Yelp shows a 4.9 rating for Lake Winnipesaukee. One user writes, “Whatever I write about this, however vividly I describe this place, will not do any justice.”
Google lists Lake Winnipesaukee “as one of the prettiest lakes in the U.S.,” with 368 reviews at a 4.8-star rating.
TripAdvisor gives Squam Lake 51 reviews with 4.5 stars.
Many of the reviews commented: “gorgeous,” “ Scintillating place to visit in Fall,” “heavenly,” “a voyage of discovery,” and “a beautiful part of the country.”
So there you have it, great reviews and interesting with positive comments about the Lakes Region. It’s so special to call a place as beautiful as the Lakes Region home.
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Visit rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
