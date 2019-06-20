PLYMOUTH — Looking to buy a home? There will be a HOMEteam seminar at the Pease Public Library on Saturday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., discussing the key steps of buying a home and teaching how to build a team of professionals to guide you through each step.
Included will be “Realizing the American Dream,” a complete manual detailing how to buy a home; a pizza lunch; one-on-one counseling with a certified counselor who will assess your situation and help develop a road map to purchase your home; and a credit report, included at your one-on-one counseling appointment.
Registration costs $69 for two participants; call 866-701-9097.
The Pease Public Library is located at 1 Russell St., Plymouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.