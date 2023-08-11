Compare

Some studies place moving to a new location as one of the top 10 most stressful situations in a person’s life. Whether it makes the top 10 list or not, no one would question that moving to a new state, city or town is stressful. Books and other sources give a myriad of advice on lowering the stress factor of a life-changing move. One piece of advice that ranks high, if not first, on the advice scale, is researching before you relocate. The “Lifestyle Finder” (City/Town Comparison) can make the research process easier. This innovative program is available free on the Roche Realty Group website, rocherealty.com. It gives a vast amount of information on any city or town in the USA, including average and median sales prices and the number of properties sold over the three most recent years. It also provides information on everything from population, demographics, schools, etc. This tool is invaluable if you are moving to or from the Lakes Region. It is located on the first page of rocherealty.com; scroll down and click on the box that says city/town comparisons.

Let’s say you are planning a move to Florida. You are considering several cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Sarasota, Stuart and Daytona. Within seconds you can have information on each place to help in the decision process: population, average income, average age, gender ratio, number of households, the percentage with children, property ownership and rental percentage, education levels, crime rate, age breakdown, annual precipitation, analysis of employment fields, cost index of goods and services, details on the school systems including information on all the public and private schools, enrollment, demographics and most importantly average home prices sold with detailed statistics over three years. The “Lifestyle Finder” (City/Town Comparison) will also inform you about some of the businesses in and around the town or city. If a local hospital, golf course or your favorite store is a must in the criteria for relocation, the program will give you a good start on some of these details. Information on parks, sports facilities, medical services, hotels, transportation, places of worship, restaurants, and shopping is embedded in the program.

