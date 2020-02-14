I spoke with a couple from the Boston area the other day who were considering purchasing a second home in the Lakes Region or the coast of Maine. I tried to make it a little easier for them to make an informed decision. Here’s what I came up with:
Coast of Maine
• Driving distance from Boston to Ogunquit: 1 hour 33 minutes
Maine Coast
• Driving distance to Camden: 3 hours 21 minutes.
• Choice of long sandy beaches or craggy rocky coastline.
• Quaint coastal towns with down east charm.
• Extensive traffic up I-95 & Route 1, weekend gridlock.
• The prime tourist season runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
• Businesses have extended their operations to extend the season by two or three months with ‘Off-Season Rates.”
• The smell of salt air, scenic views of the coastline and fresh-seafood eateries attract a wide audience.
• Lots of beach choices…. York, Ogunquit, Old Orchard, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Boothbay, Camden, Bar Harbor, etc.
• Saltwater beaches with surf, strong currents, colder water & tides to navigate.
• Long stretches of beaches for walking and recreation.
• Boating is difficult. Very few choices with direct boating access in front of your home.
• Saltwater and barnacles are corrosive to boats and outdrives.
• Boating regulations and navigation are much more complicated on the ocean.
• Ocean fog & cooler summertime temperatures are a factor.
• Nearby summer attractions include The Marginal Way, Ogunquit Summer Playhouse, York Animal Kingdom, state parks, lighthouse tours, Funtown/Splashtown amusement park, Portland Museum of Art, & so much more.
• Winter attractions are very limited; many businesses & restaurants are closed for the winter — likewise, many second homeowners close their homes for the season.
Lakes Region
• Driving distance from Boston to the Lakes Region: 1 hour 45 minutes.
• Easy access to I-93.
• There are 273 lakes, ponds and rivers within the Lakes Region.
• Crystal-clear, freshwater lakes offer great swimming, easy boating, fishing, water skiing & relaxation
• Boat accessibility is a huge advantage on our lakes vs. the ocean. Most towns have public launches, and most homes and communities cater to the avid boater. Waterfront home and water access homes with boat slips are commonplace.
• The Lakes Region is a “Four Season Destination.” This is really our biggest advantage over coastal living. When the summer season ends, autumn breezes in along with its beautiful foliage; perfect for sightseeing, hiking and so much more
• The Lakes Region is surrounded by the Belknap, Ossipee, and White Mountain ranges, offering amazing hiking trails and scenic drives. The White Mountains alone offer 48- 4,000 footers!
• Winter season unfolds with numerous sporting activities – alpine & Nordic skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, ice climbing, winter hiking, ice fishing, pond hockey, sled-dog racing.
• Nearby attractions include The Bank of NH Pavilion, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, The Tanger Outlet Mall, golf courses, The Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Interlakes Summer Theatre, Funspot (the largest arcade in the world), Gunstock Recreation Area (not just for skiing!) zip lines, aerial treetop adventures, new mountain coaster, discovery zone, segway tours, tubing, cross-county skiing and snowshoeing, and mountain biking.
• Choice of many scenic lakeside towns & villages. The town of Meredith is known for its Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, huge Pond Hockey event, and craft fairs. Gilford is known for the Bank of NH Pavilion with amazing concerts, Gunstock craft fairs, and Gilford Old Home Day. Laconia is home to Laconia Motorcycle Week (the oldest motorcycle rally in the world), where people from all over the world come to visit our great area and ride along our beautiful scenic roads. Laconia is also the host of the Pumpkin Festival and popular Weirs Beach.
• There are numerous craft fairs, chowder fests, marathons, fishing derbies and boat and car shows throughout all our towns.
The choice between the two regions is certainly difficult. Both offer unlimited recreational and cultural opportunities. I tried my best to be unbiased. I really do love our neighboring coast, but the final decision comes down to year-round vs. seasonal living.
Personally, I prefer the “four-season” choice, and whenever I have a craving for fresh fried clams and that salty air, I just take a short drive to the ocean.
This article was written by Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group in Meredith & Laconia, NH. Frank can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Please feel free to visit our website www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
